'CROSS FM' Chairman Horiemon begins radio wave experiment

Horie, also known as 'Horiemon,' assumed the position of chairman of CROSS FM after purchasing all the shares in the broadcaster along with two business partners.

Horie said the goal of the new administration at 'CROSS FM' is to "broadcast and promote all of Kyushu to the world." They aim to achieve this through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), collaboration with YouTubers and entrepreneurs in program production, and hosting large-scale events to energize the local community.