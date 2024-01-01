'CROSS FM' Chairman Horiemon begins radio wave experiment
By Brian Dentry
FUKUOKA, Sep 24 (News On Japan) - Japanese entrepreneur Takafumi Horie held a press conference Friday announcing a 'big experiment' for his recently purchased radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu.
Horie, also known as 'Horiemon,' assumed the position of chairman of CROSS FM after purchasing all the shares in the broadcaster along with two business partners.
Horie said the goal of the new administration at 'CROSS FM' is to "broadcast and promote all of Kyushu to the world." They aim to achieve this through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), collaboration with YouTubers and entrepreneurs in program production, and hosting large-scale events to energize the local community.
Duolingo's Japan user base increases fivefold
One of the most widely used language learning apps in the world, "Duolingo," continues to grow in Japan, with the number of users increasing fivefold over the past three years.
More firms avoid using Johnny & Associates entertainers for their ads
A survey by a private research firm in Japan has found an increasing number of listed companies are severing ties with talent agency Johnny & Associates over reported sex abuse by its late founder.
Bank of Japan holds pat on monetary policy
Policymakers at the Bank of Japan have decided to leave the central bank's easing program unchanged as they wrapped up their two-day meeting on Friday.
Japan's Ghibli anime studio to be acquired by Nippon TV
Nippon Television Holdings will acquire Studio Ghibli -- the globally acclaimed anime house known for smash hits like "Spirited Away" and director Hayao Miyazaki -- through subsidiary Nippon TV, the company announced on Thursday.
Toshiba is set to delist in Japan after 74 years as part of $14 billion deal
Toshiba said on Thursday that a $14 billion tender offer from private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) had ended in success — a deal which paves the way for the embattled industrial conglomerate to go private.
Japan McDonald's to reduce deliveries to cope with looming '2024 Problem'
Japan McDonald's will reduce the frequency of delivering ingredients and supplies from its logistics warehouses to its stores by 20% starting next month.
Hearings begin in Carlos Ghosn's $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan
Judicial hearings on the $1 billion lawsuit that Carlos Ghosn has filed against Nissan, the auto company he used to head, have begun, with lawyers from both sides meeting the judge charged with overseeing the case in Beirut.
Land prices in Japan up for 2nd year
Average land prices in Japan have risen for a second straight year. Reinvigorated social and economic activity spurred by easing pandemic concern drove the increase.
SoftBank Group to gain $5.12 billion proceeds from Arm IPO
SoftBank Group Corp said Tuesday that it will receive $5.12 billion in proceeds from the initial public offering of Arm Holdings Plc, a British chip designer under the Japanese conglomerate, by the end of September.
China's imports of Japanese seafood drop by 67% in August
China's imports of Japanese seafood fell by two-thirds in August from the same month last year, as Beijing halted all such imports following the release of treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Insanely evil Japanese company implodes overnight
What happens when an egotistical trust fund baby becomes Vice President of his dad's $1B company? Watch and find out. BIG MOTOR!
Bank of Japan unlikely to start tightening policy this year, ANZ says
Richard Yetsenga, chief economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., discusses policies of central banks including the People's Bank of China and the Bank of Japan.
The mood in Japan has changed: Daiwa Securities's Tashiro
The mood in Japan has changed and the deflationary times we’ve experienced for so long that people are more optimistic than before.”
Japan's dairy farming isn't faring well
Japan's dairy farmers are facing a tough financial situation. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), the number of dairy farmers in the country declined by 5.3 per cent - faster than the average rate of 4 per cent - over the past 10 years.
SoftBank's Arm soars nearly 25% in market debut to $65 billion valuation
Shares in SoftBank's Arm Holdings (ARM.O) soared almost 25% above their offer price in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, valuing the British chip designer at $65 billion in its return to the public markets after seven years.
