Tokyo commuter boat begins service

TOKYO, Oct 25 ( News On Japan ) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has introduced boats as a new means of commuting, connecting Nihonbashi with Toyosu in just 20 minutes.

While the boat may seem more expensive, every passenger is guaranteed a seat and can even bring bicycles onboard. The fare is 500 yen, compared with the subway which costs 178 yen and requires a transfer, taking the same amount of travel time as the boat.

The service will initially start during the evening return-home hours. Additionally, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to open another route connecting Harumi and Hinode by next spring.