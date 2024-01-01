Thai man arrested on suspicion of murder over Yokohama street fight

TOKYO, Nov 03 ( News On Japan ) - A 53-year-old Thai man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following at street brawl in Yokohama on Thursday night.

According to police, a call to emergency services around 7:40 p.m. reported trouble in the 2-chome area of Wakabacho in Naka Ward, Yokohama City, with someone carrying what looked to be a knife, and that one person was down.

When the police arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach and back, lying on the ground. He was later confirmed dead at hospital.

The police arrested a Thai national restaurant employee who was at the scene, on suspicion of murder.

According to the police, it appears a dispute involving multiple people, including the suspect and the victim, regarding a bicycle that had fallen in front of a Thai restaurant.

Two other men were injured and taken to hospital.

The stabbings took place about 700 meters southwest of JR Kannai Station, in a busy area.

A person near the scene stated: "A bicycle was parked in front of a Thai store and it fell over after being bumped into. When the store staff came to fix it, a fight broke out. The conflict was between a group of five Japanese men who knocked over the bike and two men who came out of the Thai store. I heard that the stabbing occurred a bit to the side of the store. All three stabbed men appeared to be in their 40s. It seems they were angry about the bicycle being knocked over."

