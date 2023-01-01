3 people stabbed on Yokohama street, 1 dead

YOKOHAMA, Nov 03 ( News On Japan ) - Three people were stabbed by an unknown assailant in the streets of Yokohama City on Thursday evening, leaving one person dead and two injured.

According to police, a call to emergency services around 7:40 p.m. reported trouble in the 2-chome area of Wakabacho in Naka Ward, Yokohama City, with someone carrying what looked to be a knife, and that one person was down.

It appears there was a dispute between two groups, resulting in three people stabbed in the abdomen and back. A man who sustained severe injuries was later confirmed dead.

Another man in his 40s received moderate injuries, while another person was taken to hospital.

Police are interviewing multiple people who appear to be aware of the incident.