3 people stabbed on Yokohama street, 1 dead
YOKOHAMA, Nov 03 (News On Japan) - Three people were stabbed by an unknown assailant in the streets of Yokohama City on Thursday evening, leaving one person dead and two injured.
According to police, a call to emergency services around 7:40 p.m. reported trouble in the 2-chome area of Wakabacho in Naka Ward, Yokohama City, with someone carrying what looked to be a knife, and that one person was down.
It appears there was a dispute between two groups, resulting in three people stabbed in the abdomen and back. A man who sustained severe injuries was later confirmed dead.
Another man in his 40s received moderate injuries, while another person was taken to hospital.
Police are interviewing multiple people who appear to be aware of the incident.
Three people were stabbed by an unknown assailant in the streets of Yokohama City on Thursday evening, leaving one person dead and two injured.
Airplane carrying Princess Kako to Peru forced to return
The airplane Princess Kako was traveling on to Peru has returned to Houston due to equipment failure.
Man arrested for stabbing woman in Tokyo restaurant
A woman was stabbed in the back and abdomen by a knife-wielding man in a Tokyo restaurant on Thursday morning.
Princess Kako's flight to Peru delayed again
A plane carrying Princess Kako to Peru via Houston has experienced mechanical issues, the second flight to be canceled.
Maiko launch New Year's cards; 1.44 billion to be issued nationwide
With only two months remaining this year, a ceremony marking the launch of New Year's greeting cards was held in Kyoto with the participation of Maiko (apprentice geisha).
Mitsubishi UFJ raises 10-year fixed interest rate 100 fold
Mitsubishi UFJ Bank has announced that it will increase the interest rate for its 10-year fixed-term deposit, currently at 0.002%, by 100 times to 0.2%.
2 decomposed bodies found in coffins in abandoned funeral parlour
Two bodies in a state of decomposition have been discovered inside coffins in an unattended funeral home in central Japan.
Japan fast tracks hydrogen trains to reduce emissions
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and JR companies held a meeting for the first time on Wednesday to share information on introducing railways that run on hydrogen fuel in order to "decarbonize" railways.
Dog's Day pet tourism goes barking mad
In Japan, November 1st has been designated as "Dog's Day" by the pet food industry, since the date can be read as "one one one" which is similar to a dog's bark "wan wan wan".
Truck crashes into Tokyo camera store
A truck overturned and crashed into a camera store in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, injuring the driver and a shop employee.
Resona Bank liberalizes employee dress code with aim to encourage free thinking
Major financial group Resona Group has liberalized the dress code for all its bank employees starting from November 1st with the intent of promoting free thinking.
Vehicles fall off cliff at famous autumn leaves spot
A truck and a passenger car collided on the Zao Echo Line connecting Miyagi and Yamagata on Tuesday, leaving both drivers unconscious after their vehicles fell 5 meters down a cliff.
Beautiful Legs Award Winner!
The award ceremony for the Clarino Beautiful Legs Award 2023, which is given to women with healthy and attractive legs, was held in Tokyo on Monday, with four women ranging from their teens to their 40s selected.
LINE users to be locked out from Nov 1?
For everyone using the free messaging app "LINE", have you neglected an important notification? If you haven't yet given consent to their new privacy policy, there's a risk you won't be able to use LINE from November 1st.
Former city councilor sentenced to prison for molesting girls at sponsored camp
A former city councilman has been sentenced to six years in prison after being charged with indecent assault after groping girls at a camping event he sponsored.
Oku-Nikko 'Autumn leaves' seen from the sky, spectacular view over Lake Chuzenji
As clear blue skies spread across Japan, autumn leaves are at their peak in Oku-Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.
