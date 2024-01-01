Princess Kako arrives in Peru following multiple flight delays due to equipment trouble
LIMA, Nov 03 (News On Japan) - Princess Kako has arrived in Peru a day later than planned, with the trip from Japan taking an impressive 50 hours.
Around 12:30 a.m. local time on Friday, Princess Kako reached a hotel in Lima, the capital of Peru.
In Houston, USA, her plane experienced equipment troubles, causing a one-day delay in her schedule.
Despite her lengthy 50-hour journey from Japan, she showed no signs of exhaustion and greeted those around her with a smiling nod.
Princess Kako is set to attend events on Friday morning, local time. She plans to deliver remarks at a ceremony celebrating the 150th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Peru.
Related articles:
Airplane carrying Princess Kako to Peru forced to return
Japan's Princess Kako departs for Peru
News On Japan - Nov 03
A 53-year-old Thai man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following at street brawl in Yokohama on Thursday night.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three people were stabbed by an unknown assailant in the streets of Yokohama City on Thursday evening, leaving one person dead and two injured.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three incidents of frogs being found in salads in Saizeriya restaurants between October 18 and 21 have been revealed by the company following reports from customers.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three 'DJ SODA' fans accused of groping the South Korean idol have had criminal charges dropped following an a settlement without any monetary compensation.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Princess Kako has arrived in Peru a day later than planned, with the trip from Japan taking an impressive 50 hours.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three railway companies in the Kansai area have announced the introduction of a credit card touch payment system at ticket gates in 2024.
News On Japan - Nov 02
The airplane Princess Kako was traveling on to Peru has returned to Houston due to equipment failure.
News On Japan - Nov 02
A woman was stabbed in the back and abdomen by a knife-wielding man in a Tokyo restaurant on Thursday morning.
News On Japan - Nov 02
A plane carrying Princess Kako to Peru via Houston has experienced mechanical issues, the second flight to be canceled.
News On Japan - Nov 02
With only two months remaining this year, a ceremony marking the launch of New Year's greeting cards was held in Kyoto with the participation of Maiko (apprentice geisha).
News On Japan - Nov 02
Mitsubishi UFJ Bank has announced that it will increase the interest rate for its 10-year fixed-term deposit, currently at 0.002%, by 100 times to 0.2%.
News On Japan - Nov 02
Two bodies in a state of decomposition have been discovered inside coffins in an unattended funeral home in central Japan.
News On Japan - Nov 01
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and JR companies held a meeting for the first time on Wednesday to share information on introducing railways that run on hydrogen fuel in order to "decarbonize" railways.
News On Japan - Nov 01
In Japan, November 1st has been designated as "Dog's Day" by the pet food industry, since the date can be read as "one one one" which is similar to a dog's bark "wan wan wan".
News On Japan - Nov 01
A truck overturned and crashed into a camera store in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, injuring the driver and a shop employee.
News On Japan - Nov 01
Major financial group Resona Group has liberalized the dress code for all its bank employees starting from November 1st with the intent of promoting free thinking.