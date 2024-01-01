Princess Kako arrives in Peru following multiple flight delays due to equipment trouble

LIMA, Nov 03 ( News On Japan ) - Princess Kako has arrived in Peru a day later than planned, with the trip from Japan taking an impressive 50 hours.

Around 12:30 a.m. local time on Friday, Princess Kako reached a hotel in Lima, the capital of Peru.

In Houston, USA, her plane experienced equipment troubles, causing a one-day delay in her schedule.

Despite her lengthy 50-hour journey from Japan, she showed no signs of exhaustion and greeted those around her with a smiling nod.

Princess Kako is set to attend events on Friday morning, local time. She plans to deliver remarks at a ceremony celebrating the 150th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Peru.

