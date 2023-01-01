Airplane carrying Princess Kako to Peru forced to return

HOUSTON, Nov 02 ( News On Japan ) - The airplane Princess Kako was traveling on to Peru has returned to Houston due to equipment failure.

The princess was supposed to arrive at a hotel in Lima late at night on Nov 1, local time, and was scheduled to lay flowers at a monument to Japanese immigrants in Peru the next morning.

However, it was discovered en route that the weather radar was not functioning properly, and the United Airlines flight turned back to Houston while over the Gulf of Mexico.

The departure is expected to be delayed by about 6 hours.

Princess Kako, along with accompanying Imperial Household Agency staff, is waiting at the airport. Once the aircraft adjustments are completed, it is expected she will continue on to Peru.

