Baseball: Hanshin wins Japan Series for first time in 38 years
OSAKA, Nov 05 (News On Japan) - In the first matchup between two Kansai teams in 59 years, Hanshin Tigers beat Orix Buffaloes 7-1 in game 7 of the Japan Series, claiming their second championship since 1985 and the first in 38 years.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani named AL's most outstanding in Players Choice Awards
Kyodo - Nov 03
Shohei Ohtani was selected as the American League's Outstanding Player by his peers for the second time in this year's Players Choice Awards announced Thursday.
Surfing Japan's Futuristic Wave Pool
Ben Gravy - Nov 01
Right now we're in Japan at one of the best wave pools in the world.
Baseball: Mune, Tongu lead Buffaloes to 2-1 Japan Series lead
Kyodo - Oct 31
Yuma Mune doubled in two runs and Yuma Tongu hit a solo home run as the Orix Buffaloes edged the Hanshin Tigers 5-4 in Tuesday's Game 3 to lead the best-of-seven Japan Series two games to one.
Japan teenage 'Go' player Nakamura says she needs more competitive environment
NHK - Oct 31
Teenage Japanese "Go" player Nakamura Sumire says she has decided to shift her base of professional activity to South Korea as she finds it necessary for her to study the game in a more competitive environment.
Baseball: Hiroya Miyagi pitches Buffaloes past Tigers to tie Japan Series
Kyodo - Oct 30
Hiroya Miyagi threw six scoreless innings Sunday as the Orix Buffaloes evened the best-of-seven Japan Series at one win apiece with an 8-0 Game 2 victory over the Hanshin Tigers.
Long-suffering Tigers Fans Ready To Roar At Baseball's Japan Series
AFP - Oct 27
Fans of baseball's Hanshin Tigers are at fever pitch ahead of Saturday's start to the Japan Series, with the country's most passionately supported team desperate to win only their second national title.
Ohtani among 3 finalists for Player of the Year by MLB peers
NHK - Oct 19
In Major League Baseball, Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has been chosen as a finalist for Player of the Year in the 2023 Players Choice Awards.
Top Esports Games in Japan (2023)
newsonjapan.com - Oct 19
Esports in Japan has garnered millions of players online to compete against each other in exciting combat.
Can the J League Grow with More Players Leaving for Europe?
newsonjapan.com - Oct 17
The J League was founded in 1992, 31 years ago. It might look like a long time, but it pales compared to other leagues like the English Premier League, which was rebranded in the same year but has existed since 1888.
Carp finish off BayStars to set up clash with Tigers
Japan Times - Oct 16
The Hiroshima Carp defeated the DeNA BayStars 4-2 on Sunday to sweep their best-of-three Central League Climax Series' first stage in two games to set up a clash with the CL champion Hanshin Tigers.
Eddie Jones breaks his silence on Japan rumours following Rugby World Cup Disaster
7NEWS Australia - Oct 12
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has returned down under, and broken his silence on the rumours that he’s heading to coach Japan, he spoke to Josh Martin, revealing he’ll be making an announcement on Monday.
Shogi star Fujii holds all 8 major titles
NHK - Oct 12
Shogi star Fujii Sota has become the first player to hold all eight major titles after winning the Oza championship.
Unveiling the Transforming Realm of Sports Betting in Japan 2023
newsonjapan.com - Oct 12
Japan, a nation steeped in a captivating blend of ancient traditions and cutting-edge technology, is presently in the midst of a profound metamorphosis within its sports betting landscape.
Japan exit the Rugby World Cup at the pool stage
News On Japan - Oct 11
After falling to Argentina last weekend, Japan are officially out of the Rugby World Cup at the pool stage.
42 cross-country runners stung by Japanese giant hornets
News On Japan - Oct 10
At a cross-country running event held in central Japan on Sunday, a swarm of giant hornets attacked 42 athletes on the mountain trail.
