4 million yen in cash found in trash
HIROSHIMA, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - Approximately 4 million yen in cash was found in trash at a recycling plant in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
The money was discovered at around 3:30 PM on Nov 17, mixed in with crushed non-burnable waste, comprised 383 ten-thousand yen bills and 17 fragments of torn ten-thousand yen bills.
The find was reported to police as lost property.
The collection day for non-burnable waste was Nov 15, but residents can also bring in waste directly, making it unclear when the cash was dumped.
10 Things Nobody Told You About Japan | Hidden Culture
Matching apps gain popularity among Japanese
Riot officer's hand severely injured in Israeli Embassy attack, far-right activist charged
Edogawa installs 80 cameras to tackle highest bicycle theft rate in Tokyo
Does 'NTR' Cause Cheating in Japan?
Kabuki actor Ennosuke issues comment following court sentence
Figure skating star Hanyu announces divorce
String of burglaries in Japan linked to Guatemalan man
Top Kabukicho host busted for punching female customer, stealing cash
Japanese Wife's Instruction Manual
Missing foreign tourists found working in Japan for 6,500 yen a day
Cannabis gummies blamed for spate of hospitalizations in Tokyo
Runaway tire from modified car leaves 4-year-old girl in critical condition
'Fish from the sky' hits car in Fukuoka, cracking windshield
Japan's year-end drinking parties make post-pandemic comeback
