4 million yen in cash found in trash

HIROSHIMA, Nov 21 ( News On Japan ) - Approximately 4 million yen in cash was found in trash at a recycling plant in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.

The money was discovered at around 3:30 PM on Nov 17, mixed in with crushed non-burnable waste, comprised 383 ten-thousand yen bills and 17 fragments of torn ten-thousand yen bills.

The find was reported to police as lost property.

The collection day for non-burnable waste was Nov 15, but residents can also bring in waste directly, making it unclear when the cash was dumped.