Truck catches fire on highway after losing rear tire

SAPPORO, Nov 21 ( News On Japan ) - Video footage has emerged of a truck engulfed in flames on a highway in Hokkaido, Japan's northern island, after its tire fell off.

The fire broke out on the highway's uphill lane near Shimukappu village, where a large truck ignited into flames while on the move.

Police reported that one of the left rear tires had detached and was discovered approximately 30 kilometers away from where the fire occurred.

Police are examining the connection between the fire and the tire that had come off.