Truck catches fire on highway after losing rear tire
SAPPORO, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - Video footage has emerged of a truck engulfed in flames on a highway in Hokkaido, Japan's northern island, after its tire fell off.
The fire broke out on the highway's uphill lane near Shimukappu village, where a large truck ignited into flames while on the move.
Police reported that one of the left rear tires had detached and was discovered approximately 30 kilometers away from where the fire occurred.
Police are examining the connection between the fire and the tire that had come off.
Gaming Is Changing Forever: Will Japan Keep the Pace?
newsonjapan.com - Nov 21
For many of us, particularly those of a certain age, Japan is the country that built the gaming industry.
4 million yen in cash found in trash
News On Japan - Nov 21
Approximately 4 million yen in cash was found in trash at a recycling plant in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
False molestation video sparks debate
News On Japan - Nov 20
A video discussing false molestation accusations ("chikan enzai") has been resonating on social media, coinciding with the introduction of a men-only carriage.
Azabudai Hills Complex with Japan's tallest building opens to media
News On Japan - Nov 20
The Azabudai Hills complex in Tokyo's Minato Ward, which includes Japan's tallest building, was unveiled to the media on Monday ahead of its opening on Nov 24.
Fatal crash at Suzuka circuit: One dead in four-motorbike collision
News On Japan - Nov 20
An accident involving four motorbikes while racing on the Suzuka Circuit in central Japan on Sunday has left one rider dead.
Japan sees shift to domestic travel amid weakening yen and aging population
News On Japan - Nov 20
Preparations for the New Year are underway across Japan, with a noticeable shift from overseas to domestic travel for the year-end and New Year season, stemming from the yen's historic decline.
Tokyo's Odaiba hosts Japan's largest beach projection mapping
News On Japan - Nov 19
Japan's largest projection mapping event was launched Saturday night on the sandy beaches of Odaiba Seaside Park, Tokyo.
Riot officer's hand severely injured in Israeli Embassy attack, far-right activist charged
News On Japan - Nov 19
A far-right activist has been arrested and charged with assault after crashing a car into a barrier near the Israeli Embassy on Thursday, with a riot police officer suffering three broken fingers and a near-severed little finger.
Toei subway completes platform door installation, employee idea slashes costs
News On Japan - Nov 19
The introduction of platform doors at Nishimagome Station on the Toei Asakusa Line marks the completion of platform door installation across all Tokyo Metropolitan Government-managed subway stations.
Snow falls 30 days early in Fukuoka
News On Japan - Nov 18
Fukuoka City, on the northern shore of Japan's Kyushu Island, observed its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, 30 days ahead of average.
Edogawa installs 80 cameras to tackle highest bicycle theft rate in Tokyo
News On Japan - Nov 18
Edogawa Ward in Tokyo, which has the highest incidence of bicycle thefts in the city, announced the installation of 80 surveillance cameras in bicycle parking areas at private condominiums and other locations.
Honda to launch unmanned autonomous taxi service in Odaiba in January 2026
News On Japan - Nov 18
Honda is set to launch an unmanned autonomous taxi service in Tokyo's Odaiba area in about two years.
Japanese 'naked' comedy live in Shanghai
News On Japan - Nov 18
A live show held in China on Friday night featured popular Japanese comedians, including Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, or 'Tony' Yasumura, who presented his 'nude' act while wearing full-body tights.
Japan aims to make second attempt to launch flagship H3 rocket by end of March
NHK - Nov 18
Japan's space agency says it aims to make a second attempt to launch the country's new flagship H3 rocket by the end of next March.
'Late autumn storm' rips off roofs in Hokkaido
News On Japan - Nov 17
A low-pressure system moving over Japan on Friday turned into a 'late autumn storm', with winds in Hokkaido strong enough to rip off roofs.
