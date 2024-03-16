Travel

Ridesharing to begin next April in areas with taxi shortages

TOKYO, Dec 21 (News On Japan) - Japan's government has decided to partially legalize "ridesharing," where private drivers can use their personal vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, starting from April next year.

The government held a digital and fiscal reform meeting on Wednesday, where they decided on the partial lifting of the ban on ridesharing.

Under the new system starting next April, areas and times with taxi shortages will be identified using data from ride-hailing apps.

In these areas, private drivers registered with taxi companies will be able to offer paid transportation services using their personal vehicles. In case of an accident, the taxi company will be responsible.

Users will book these services through ride-hailing apps, and the fares will be equivalent to those of regular taxis.

There has been a growing demand for the legalization of ridesharing due to driver shortages, not only in depopulated areas but also in urban and tourist regions. However, the taxi industry has opposed its introduction, citing safety concerns, among other reasons.

Tokyo to Hokkaido by Overnight Ferry Suite - 18-hour Sunflower Journey
Solo Travel Japan - Dec 15
I'm taking the MOL Sunflower ferry from Oarai (Tokyo area) to Tomakomai (Hokkaido). I wanted to try the ferry's only suite.
He Ruined My Car | Feat. @CDawgVA
Abroad in Japan - Dec 15
Having survived a deserted Japanese island, we arrive back onshore to ruin my new Japanese car.
アメリカ旅行者必見！予算内でワシントンD.C.を楽しむ方法と円安対策
newsonjapan.com - Dec 14
ワシントンD.C.は、アメリカ合衆国の首都であり、世界中の旅行者に人気の観光地です。多くの象徴的なランドマーク、博物館、文化的なアトラクションがあり、アメリカの歴史と多様性を示しています。
FIRST CLASS on Japan’s Bullet Train (Osaka to Tokyo at 177MPH!)
Jeb Brooks - Dec 14
Watch this video to see what it’s like to travel onboard Japan’s Shinkansen Train! This high speed bullet train is not only one of the world’s most famous trains, it’s also the world’s first High Speed Train!
        