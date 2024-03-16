Ridesharing to begin next April in areas with taxi shortages

TOKYO, Dec 21 (News On Japan) -
Japan's government has decided to partially legalize "ridesharing," where private drivers can use their personal vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, starting from April next year.
The government held a digital and fiscal reform meeting on Wednesday, where they decided on the partial lifting of the ban on ridesharing.
Under the new system starting next April, areas and times with taxi shortages will be identified using data from ride-hailing apps.
In these areas, private drivers registered with taxi companies will be able to offer paid transportation services using their personal vehicles. In case of an accident, the taxi company will be responsible.
Users will book these services through ride-hailing apps, and the fares will be equivalent to those of regular taxis.
There has been a growing demand for the legalization of ridesharing due to driver shortages, not only in depopulated areas but also in urban and tourist regions. However, the taxi industry has opposed its introduction, citing safety concerns, among other reasons.
NHK - Dec 21
The number of foreign visitors to Japan has topped 20 million for the first time since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - Dec 21
Weather officials say coastal areas along the Sea of Japan are expected to see the first heavy snow of the season later this week as a midwinter-level cold air mass flows into the Japanese archipelago.
News On Japan - Dec 19
With less than 2 weeks before New Year, the making of Kadomatsu, which are usually placed in pairs in front of homes and buildings to welcome ancestral spirits, is in full swing.
News On Japan - Dec 16
A landslide in Hakuba, a popular ski village in the central alps of Japan, led to evacuation orders for 23 households following 24 hours of heavy rain.
News On Japan - Dec 16
The 'Yassai Hossai' fire festival, dating back to prehistoric times, reached its zenith on Thursday with a stunning fire-walking ritual, exciting hordes of onlookers.
NHK - Dec 15
Traditional female entertainers in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto have exchanged early New Year greetings.
