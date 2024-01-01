News On Japan
Society

Man Found with Stab Wounds in Gifu as Suspect Escapes

GIFU, Jan 24 (News On Japan) - A man was found lying on a street in Gifu City on the morning of January 24th with severe abdominal injuries inflicted by a knife. Police are treating the case as an attempted murder and are searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

According to police, shortly before 7 a.m., a passerby reported to authorities, saying, "A man appears to have been stabbed, but the suspect seems to be gone."

Officers rushed to the location on Sagiyama Street and found the man with stab wounds to his abdomen. He was conscious when transported to a local hospital, although his injuries are considered serious.

The man told police, "I was cut by another man with what appeared to be a knife."

The incident occurred in a residential area. Neighbors reported hearing loud voices and conversations around 7 a.m.

The suspect, described as approximately 165 cm tall, wearing black clothing and a white mask, was last seen fleeing eastward. Police are continuing their investigation as an attempted murder case and are pursuing the suspect's whereabouts.

Source: Nagoya TV News

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

BOJ Raises Policy Rate to 0.5 Percent

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has decided to raise its policy interest rate from an annualized 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. This marks the first rate hike in six months and appears aimed at correcting the historically weak yen.

Severe Rice Shortage Looms in Japan

Japan is facing an unprecedented rice shortage, with recent data highlighting alarming supply-demand imbalances in the domestic market. The Agricultural Newspaper reported on January 10 that the DI (Demand-Supply Index), a measure of rice market balance, reached a record high of 80. This figure indicates a critical shortfall in rice availability, surpassing even last year's levels when supermarket shelves were emptied.

Media Scandal Deepens as Fuji TV Faces New Allegations

The resignation of popular television personality Masahiro Nakai has sent shockwaves through the Japanese entertainment industry. Announced through his agency’s website, Nakai apologized, stating, “I’m truly sorry for this sudden farewell.” His decision to retire has sparked debates over whether this marks the conclusion of ongoing controversies surrounding him and the television networks involved.

Aquarium Director Caught in Endangered Turtle Scandal

Former executives of the Sunshine Aquarium in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, including a former director and three others, have been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of fraudulently receiving management fees by misreporting the number of endangered turtles in their care.

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Man Found with Stab Wounds in Gifu as Suspect Escapes

A man was found lying on a street in Gifu City on the morning of January 24th with severe abdominal injuries inflicted by a knife. Police are treating the case as an attempted murder and are searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

Abandoned Kabukicho Hotel Overflows With Trash

An abandoned hotel in Tokyo's Kabukicho district has become a source of public concern due to the large amounts of trash accumulating in front of the building.

Aquarium Director Caught in Endangered Turtle Scandal

Former executives of the Sunshine Aquarium in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, including a former director and three others, have been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of fraudulently receiving management fees by misreporting the number of endangered turtles in their care.

Gang Leader Arrested Over Road Barricade and Extortion Scheme

A senior yakuza member and three others were arrested by Osaka Prefectural Police on suspicion of extorting road-use fees from residents of a subdivision in Nagasaki Prefecture.

Ask her interesting questions: Improving your online dating skills

Using some interesting questions to ask when online dating can help you stand out and attract someone special on a dating site.

Testing the Spirit in Freezing Waterfalls

Every year, even in the depths of winter, people take on the challenge of waterfall meditation. The reasons vary: to clear their minds, strengthen their spirits, ward off misfortune, or affirm resolutions for a fresh start.

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

Osaka court awards family full lost wages of girl with disability killed in 2018

A Japanese high court has ruled that the calculation of earnings a girl with a hearing impairment who died in an accident would have made must be 100 percent based on the average income in Japan. (NHK)