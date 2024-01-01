Man Found with Stab Wounds in Gifu as Suspect Escapes

GIFU, Jan 24 (News On Japan) - A man was found lying on a street in Gifu City on the morning of January 24th with severe abdominal injuries inflicted by a knife. Police are treating the case as an attempted murder and are searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

According to police, shortly before 7 a.m., a passerby reported to authorities, saying, "A man appears to have been stabbed, but the suspect seems to be gone."

Officers rushed to the location on Sagiyama Street and found the man with stab wounds to his abdomen. He was conscious when transported to a local hospital, although his injuries are considered serious.

The man told police, "I was cut by another man with what appeared to be a knife."

The incident occurred in a residential area. Neighbors reported hearing loud voices and conversations around 7 a.m.

The suspect, described as approximately 165 cm tall, wearing black clothing and a white mask, was last seen fleeing eastward. Police are continuing their investigation as an attempted murder case and are pursuing the suspect's whereabouts.

