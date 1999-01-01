Woman dies from Japanese sword attack in family restaurant

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) -
A tragic incident unfolded on Friday night at a family restaurant in Yokosuka, where a 52-year-old man was apprehended for a brutal attack that led to the death of a woman, stabbed in the chest with a Japanese sword.
The attack on the woman in her 40s inside a Kinugasa Town restaurant at around 6:30 PM resulted in her death, despite emergency efforts.
Police investigations revealed that man and the victim knew each other, with the attacker reporting the crime himself, claiming he used a Japanese sword in the assault.
During interrogation, the man contested the accusations, asserting that he never intended to kill the woman. In light of the incident's severity and the victim's subsequent death, the police are now escalating the case to a murder investigation.
Dec 23 (ANNnewsCH) - 神奈川県横須賀市のファミリーレストランで女性の胸を日本刀のようなもので刺し殺害しようとしたとして、52歳の男が現行犯逮捕されました。女性はその後、死亡しています。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 23
Jetstar Japan's labor union continues to strike for a second day over unpaid wages, with the company confirming that the protest involves eight of their key personnel, including 4 pilots.
News On Japan - Dec 23
A tragic incident unfolded on Friday night at a family restaurant in Yokosuka, where a 52-year-old man was apprehended for a brutal attack that led to the death of a woman, stabbed in the chest with a Japanese sword.
News On Japan - Dec 23
In a landmark move to address declining birthrates, the Japanese government has announced free college tuition for families with 3 or more children as part of the 'Children's Future Strategy', a comprehensive plan ratified by Cabinet on Friday.
NHK - Dec 22
Japanese weather officials say snowfall is intensifying in areas on the Japan Sea side, with 24-hour accumulation reaching up to 70 centimeters in some places.
News On Japan - Dec 22
In an innovative move, the Osaka Prefectural Police have initiated a campaign on YouTube, launching targeted advertisements from December 22, aimed at addressing the significant increase in marijuana-related offenses among young people.
News On Japan - Dec 22
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has finalized a comprehensive guideline to promote better sleep health, advocating over 6 hours of shut-eye for adults, and 9 to 12 hours for elementary school kids.
News On Japan - Dec 22
In a shocking incident captured on a dashcam, a truck was seen abruptly crossing the center line and veering into oncoming traffic on a Hiroshima highway. Seconds later, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite lane.
News On Japan - Dec 21
As record snowfall continues in Rumoi City, Hokkaido, local residents are facing significant hardships, with one resilient elderly man, confined to his home for three days with depleted food supplies, braving the blizzard with a walking stick for essential provisions.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Tokyo is currently facing an unprecedented surge in streptocococcal infections, marking the first instance since record-keeping commenced in 1999 that these infections have escalated to an alert level.
News On Japan - Dec 21
To tackle the growing concerns of 'bullet climbing' on Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to roll out new regulations, including limiting the number of daily hikers to 4,000 and closing gates from 4 PM to 2 AM.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Daihatsu has announced a complete halt in shipments of all its cars following the discovery of fraudulent safety tests.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Japan's government has decided to partially legalize "ridesharing," where private drivers can use their personal vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, starting from April next year.
NHK - Dec 21
Weather officials say coastal areas along the Sea of Japan are expected to see the first heavy snow of the season later this week as a midwinter-level cold air mass flows into the Japanese archipelago.
News On Japan - Dec 20
More than 140 people have been arrested in Tokyo's Kabukicho district this year for prostitution, about three times more than last year.
News On Japan - Dec 20
Ten students were injured in a Saitama Prefecture junior high school when a carbonated drink bottle, known as 'Ramune', exploded during a science experiment.
News On Japan - Dec 20
Japan's space agency is looking to develop satellites capable of crashing into an astroid that is heading towards earth in order to change its trajectory and save the planet.