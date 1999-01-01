Woman dies from Japanese sword attack in family restaurant

TOKYO, Dec 23 ( News On Japan ) - A tragic incident unfolded on Friday night at a family restaurant in Yokosuka, where a 52-year-old man was apprehended for a brutal attack that led to the death of a woman, stabbed in the chest with a Japanese sword.

The attack on the woman in her 40s inside a Kinugasa Town restaurant at around 6:30 PM resulted in her death, despite emergency efforts.

Police investigations revealed that man and the victim knew each other, with the attacker reporting the crime himself, claiming he used a Japanese sword in the assault.

During interrogation, the man contested the accusations, asserting that he never intended to kill the woman. In light of the incident's severity and the victim's subsequent death, the police are now escalating the case to a murder investigation.