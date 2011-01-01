Jetstar Japan strike drags on, threatens holiday disruptions

TOKYO, Dec 28 (News On Japan) - The labor union of budget airline Jetstar Japan continues its strike over unpaid wages, threatening to spill into the New Year holiday season as negotiations with the company break down.

The Jetstar Crew Association, a labor union comprising pilots and cabin crew of Jetstar Japan, has been striking since December 22, refusing to work due to unpaid wages.

The union conducted collective bargaining with the company on December 27, but decided to continue the strike, stating that there was "no progress in response to their demands."

The strike is scheduled to continue as originally planned until January 7.

As the year-end peak looms, about 36 of the 100 participating members – the highest number to date – are expected to strike on December 29.

Jetstar Japan has explained that the six flights canceled so far were due to "sickness and strike effects."

As no compromise was reached in the discussions with the union, the company plans to request mediation from the Central Labor Relations Commission, a national agency that intervenes in labor disputes, on December 28.

The company commented, "We will continue to make adjustments as much as possible, but in case of flight cancellations, we will notify via our website," raising concerns about the impact on flight operations.

