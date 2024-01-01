Society | Feb 14

'Welcome' in Hindi or Japanese?

TOKYO, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - In Tokyo, an Indian grocery store is drawing attention for its distinctive signs that, at first glance, appear to be in Hindi. Upon closer inspection, these signs are actually written in Japanese.

Phrases like "いらっしゃいませ" (Welcome) and "こちらはそさあります" (You'll find it here), blend the style of Hindi script with Japanese writing.

This unique script fusion might initially confuse visitors into thinking they are looking at Hindi. However, these are indeed Japanese phrases, crafted by the store's Japanese staff. They have designed the signs to fit the store's ambiance, taking inspiration from the packaging of the products sold.

