Deadline Looms for Evacuees

Ishikawa, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - As Hokuriku eagerly anticipates the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen in just one month, a dilemma looms for hotels and inns hosting evacuees from the recent disaster. With the Shinkansen's extension, some facilities are considering returning to regular operations. The question arises: where will the evacuees go?

In Wajima City, which suffered significant housing damage, over 4,000 applications for temporary housing have been submitted, but only 18 units have been completed. The uncertainty of when they can move in persists.

Katsuji Taniuchi (45) from Wajima, currently living in a hotel in Kaga City with his family, faces a tough decision regarding his son's upcoming elementary school entrance ceremony. The Taniuchi family has decided to leave the hotel early next month, even though they haven't secured a place in temporary housing yet.

In Kaga City's hot spring inn "Miyabi no Yado Kaga Hyakumangoku," 320 people are taking refuge. The hotel is trying to balance its responsibilities to both tourists and evacuees, providing three meals a day and converting employee dormitories into temporary housing. However, the financial strain is evident, as the average price for regular guests is between 20,000 to 25,000 yen, while the support fund for evacuees is only 10,000 yen per person.

With the upcoming Hokuriku Shinkansen extension and the Hokuriku Support Discount, the timing is crucial for the tourism industry. According to Ishikawa Prefecture, half of the hotels will reach their usage deadline as secondary evacuation sites by the end of next month. Governor Hasumi has mentioned delaying the start of the Hokuriku Support Discount in light of this situation.

The prefecture is conducting daily briefings for secondary evacuees, but for those waiting, every day feels like a week, as they hope for a quicker resolution to move into temporary housing.

Source: ANN