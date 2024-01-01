Sci-Tech | Feb 17

Japan's H3 Rocket Soars into Space, Delivering Optical Satellite into Orbit

Tanegashima Space Center, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - Japan's next-generation mainstay rocket, the H3 Rocket No. 2, was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on the morning of the 17th. The rocket successfully inserted a satellite into its planned orbit.

The H3 Rocket No. 2 lifted off at 9:22 AM. According to JAXA, approximately 17 minutes later, the small optical satellite CE-SAT-1E was separated and inserted into its planned orbit.

The separation status of the payload for rocket performance verification, VEP-4, and the ultra-small satellite TIRSAT will be explained in a press conference later.

At this stage, the rocket's flight is reported to be proceeding smoothly.

Source: ANN

