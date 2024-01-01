Society | Feb 19

Lost Whale in Osaka Bay Confirmed Dead

OSAKA, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - A whale that had strayed into Osaka Bay and become immobile was confirmed dead on Monday. The authorities are considering whether to bury it on land or move it to another marine area.

According to Osaka Prefecture, the whale was confirmed dead by experts on Monday morning.

The whale, believed to be a male sperm whale, is approximately 12 meters long. It was first spotted last month off the coast of Kobe City and has since remained in the Sakai-Senboku Port in Osaka.

The area where the whale was found is shallow, and there are no organisms that could serve as food, leading to its weakening. Osaka Prefecture confirmed on Sunday that the whale was not moving.

The method for disposing of the carcass is being considered, with the options being burial on land or relocation to another marine area. The prefecture plans to make a decision by Monday evening, February 19.

Source: ANN

