Exploring the Dos and Don'ts of Drinking with a Female Friend

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - When people drink alcohol, it can often loosen their inhibitions, leading to a more honest and open expression of feelings. Here, we explore what men find adorable or off-putting about the way women handle their alcohol.

友達以上恋人未満の女性と飲みに行くと…『今日はいっぱい飲んじゃおーっと』⇒男性に聞いた！「魅力的な酔い方」と「NGな酔い方」

A change in behavior after a few drinks can be surprising: "When I go out drinking with a woman who's more than a friend but not quite a girlfriend, she might start by saying, 'I'm going to drink a lot tonight.' But as she gets tipsy and seems to be having fun, suddenly her demeanor changes," shares a male participant.

A 25-year-old man confesses that he finds it endearing when a usually composed woman starts slurring her words and talking more after drinking. "The gap between her usual self and her tipsy behavior is unexpectedly cute and makes my heart skip a beat," he says.

Some women tend to speak slowly when they drink, and others may find it difficult to talk as they normally would due to the effects of alcohol. This innocent and charming state is appealing to some men, especially when a typically serious woman adopts a girlish tone, enhancing her allure.

A 29-year-old man admits, "Seeing her cheeks flush from drinking makes her look sexy. It gets my heart racing." It seems that for men, the sight of a woman's rosy cheeks can be quite seductive.

However, not all behaviors are viewed positively. "A female colleague of mine tends to fall asleep quickly after drinking. She looks completely defenseless, and there's a risk someone might take advantage of that. I prefer to avoid such women," another 29-year-old man explains.

If you're looking to make connections, it's best to avoid becoming too vulnerable from alcohol consumption. Losing consciousness at social gatherings could mean missing out on potential opportunities.

A 27-year-old man laments, "A friend who starts lecturing everyone when she's drunk really brings down the mood. Even though it's supposed to be a fun time, it ends up feeling heavy and makes me not want to be around her." It appears that men find women who become preachy or negative when drunk less attractive. Men may seek comfort and cuteness from women rather than lectures or complaints.

As alcohol can play a role in socializing and even in nurturing romantic relationships, it's important to enjoy it in moderation. Keeping a sense of adult charm while drinking can be crucial.

Source: MDPR