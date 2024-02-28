Tokyo Residents Get Shopping Relief

TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - To support residents struggling with the rising cost of living, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has indicated its plan to distribute 10,000 yen worth of gift certificates to households exempt from resident tax and others.

This fiscal year, the city has already provided free food items such as rice and vegetables, valued at ¥10,000 per household, to support those affected by the surging prices. As the increase in living costs continues, the government has recognized the ongoing need for support and, during the Metropolitan Assembly's representative questions on Tuesday, revealed its intention to distribute gift certificates in the new fiscal year.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, approximately 1.9 million households, including those exempt from resident tax, will be eligible. The government is currently adjusting the scheme to offer various types of certificates, including those compatible with electronic payments and local coupons issued by municipalities, to meet the needs of users. The government has allocated approximately ¥23 billion for this initiative in a supplementary budget proposal submitted to the ongoing regular session of the Metropolitan Assembly. If all goes as planned, the distribution could begin as early as August this year.

Source: NHK