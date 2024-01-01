The Rise of Blood Type Ignorance Among Youth

TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - A growing number of young people are unaware of their blood type, in many cases because it wasn't tested at birth, whereas in the past, it was an essential indicator for horoscopes and compatibility checks.

This shift is attributed to the fact that the testing method for newborns is not completely accurate, leading to potential errors. As a result, the practice of testing blood types at birth has become less common over the past decade.

Despite this trend, there is still a desire among many to know their blood type, especially for purposes such as horoscopes and compatibility checks. However, the scientific evidence linking blood type to personality traits is lacking. On the other hand, there are associations between blood type and certain diseases. For instance, type A individuals are more susceptible to COVID-19, while type O individuals are more prone to norovirus infections.

The decline in blood type awareness among the younger generation is also reflected in their participation in blood donation. With the backdrop of a declining birth rate, there is a significant decrease in blood donations from young people. This poses a challenge for future transfusion treatments, highlighting the need for increased participation from younger donors.

Blood types play a crucial role in medical treatments, especially in transfusions. Knowing one's blood type can be crucial in emergency situations. While blood type may not have a direct impact on personality, it is linked to certain health risks and conditions. Therefore, understanding the importance of blood type and encouraging blood donation among the younger generation is essential for maintaining a stable blood supply for medical treatments.

Source: KTV NEWS