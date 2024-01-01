Teachers' Burden Grows with Unreasonable Parental Complaints

NARA, May 02 (News On Japan) - Tenri City in Nara Prefecture has opened a "dedicated desk" to handle complaints that were traditionally managed within schools.

The ongoing saga of excessive parental demands and complaints is a significant factor contributing to teacher burnout. In the 2022 fiscal year, a record 639 teachers resigned due to mental health issues like depression.

Current Elementary School Teacher's Struggle: "Parents would stand at the back of the classroom, monitoring the lesson because they thought I wasn't educating properly. I’ve had to discuss issues with parents until about 11 PM. It was exhausting... constantly thinking about that person."

Unreasonable complaints and demands from parents are exacerbating the already heavy burdens of busy teachers.

In response to this pressing situation, Tenri City has established a "specialized desk for parental responses" separate from the schools.

Approximately a month after the introduction of this new system, those manning the dedicated desk began to feel its positive impact. However, this has not completely dissolved the tension, as the ingrained anger and anxiety among parents about child upbringing and school activities continue to pose challenges.

The aim is to foster a better understanding and address the root causes of parental anxiety, which often escalates into anger. Introducing specialists to assist with these interactions is proving invaluable. While the system helps bridge some gaps, concerns remain about the intensity of the relationships that develop between parents and the school. Not all responsibilities can be shifted to the new system, as maintaining a direct connection with parents is essential for building trust and understanding.

