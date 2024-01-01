Education | May 02

Teachers' Burden Grows with Unreasonable Parental Complaints

NARA, May 02 (News On Japan) - Tenri City in Nara Prefecture has opened a "dedicated desk" to handle complaints that were traditionally managed within schools.

The ongoing saga of excessive parental demands and complaints is a significant factor contributing to teacher burnout. In the 2022 fiscal year, a record 639 teachers resigned due to mental health issues like depression.

Current Elementary School Teacher's Struggle: "Parents would stand at the back of the classroom, monitoring the lesson because they thought I wasn't educating properly. I’ve had to discuss issues with parents until about 11 PM. It was exhausting... constantly thinking about that person."

Unreasonable complaints and demands from parents are exacerbating the already heavy burdens of busy teachers.

In response to this pressing situation, Tenri City has established a "specialized desk for parental responses" separate from the schools.

Approximately a month after the introduction of this new system, those manning the dedicated desk began to feel its positive impact. However, this has not completely dissolved the tension, as the ingrained anger and anxiety among parents about child upbringing and school activities continue to pose challenges.

The aim is to foster a better understanding and address the root causes of parental anxiety, which often escalates into anger. Introducing specialists to assist with these interactions is proving invaluable. While the system helps bridge some gaps, concerns remain about the intensity of the relationships that develop between parents and the school. Not all responsibilities can be shifted to the new system, as maintaining a direct connection with parents is essential for building trust and understanding.

Source: KTV NEWS

MORE Education NEWS

Japan Conducts First National Survey on Religious Abuse

For the first time, Japan has conducted a national survey on child abuse related to religious beliefs, uncovering 47 cases reported to child consultation centers over the past 18 months. The findings highlight significant concerns within households where extreme religious convictions interfere with children's welfare.

News Reporter Game Teaches Student's Media Literacy

Nippon Television has developed a new educational game aimed at elementary school children that combines the fun of learning about "information literacy" with a simulated experience of being a news reporter.

Young Faces, New Trends: The Rise of Makeup Among Japan's Students

Youngsters in Japan are enthusiastically embracing the world of cosmetics, with a recent survey reporting some 60% of elementary students own some form of makeup.

POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo's New Chinatown

In Tokyo, the Chinese population has been on the rise, with Adachi Ward seeing more than double the number from ten years ago.

Mizuhara Launders Cash at Casinos

In the case where Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter was prosecuted for making unauthorized transfers from Ohtani's account, it has been revealed that the mastermind behind the illegal gambling had converted the received money into cash at casinos.

Suspected Chromium-Contaminated Cat Found Dead

The carcass of a cat was found near a plating factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, on March 30th.

Vacant Homes in Japan Reach Record High of 9 Million

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on April 30th that the number of vacant homes across the country has reached 9 million, setting a new record high.

New Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder

A South Korean man suspected of involvement in the case of a couple's bodies found in Nasu Town, Tochigi, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

FOLLOW US
         