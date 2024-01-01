HYOGO, Mar 02 (News On Japan) - A mountain opening ceremony was held at the Takeda Castle ruins on Friday, marking the start of the spring tourism season.

Mayor of Asago City, Hyogo, Yū Fujioka, exclaimed, "Now, for the mountain opening of Takeda Castle!"

Just after 8 a.m., the gates to the hiking trail were opened, and Mayor Fujioka, wearing armor, welcomed tourists. Known as the "Castle in the Sky," the Takeda Castle ruins had been off-limits during winter for the protection of historical sites and the safety of tourists.

A tourist expressed, "The scenery is beautiful, and the remnants of the past are preserved, making it a truly valuable experience."

A representative from Asago City mentioned, "We are hoping for a return to the bustling activity seen before the pandemic."

