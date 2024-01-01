Huis Ten Bosch Illuminations Crowned Best in Japan for 10 Years Straight

NAGASAKI, Dec 28 (News On Japan) - Huis Ten Bosch in Nagasaki has achieved the top spot in Japan's nationwide illumination rankings for ten consecutive years. Dubbed 'the best in Japan,' this dazzling attraction draws visitors from across the globe.

In the chilly darkness, people gather eagerly despite the 4°C temperature. They await the lighting of Japan’s top-ranked illuminations, a spectacle that has held this title for a decade. Spanning an area equivalent to 33 Tokyo Domes, Huis Ten Bosch replicates a European townscape, with illuminations covering the entire area in a stunning display. Highlights include a collaboration of 8,000 fireworks and lights, a 37-meter-high chapel transformed into a massive projection mapping screen, and boats adorned with lights gracefully cruising the park's canals.

At the heart of the show is a computer-controlled fountain synchronized with illuminations, set against the backdrop of the "Waterfall of Light," a 60-meter-wide, 20-meter-high cascade of LEDs that creates intricate patterns.

A visitor attending a company year-end party shared her amazement: "I came here for a year-end gathering, and it's breathtaking. It’s completely different from other places. Everywhere you go, it feels so European."

The illuminations are meticulously designed to harmonize with the European-style townscape, using warm, soft-colored lights accented by white LEDs to capture the winter season’s essence. Among Japan’s over 100 amusement parks and theme parks featuring illuminations, Huis Ten Bosch has been crowned number one by nighttime tourism experts for ten consecutive years. Recently, the park has also seen a surge in foreign visitors drawn by its reputation.

One international tourist explained: "Why did I come to Huis Ten Bosch? It’s famous here in Kyushu, and I’ve wanted to visit for a long time." Another visitor compared the illuminations to their home country: "Back home, illuminations are mostly in shopping malls. They exist but are nowhere near as grand as in Japan. They’re much, much smaller." A tourist from France commented: "I'm from Alsace, France. Our Christmas markets are very famous, but Huis Ten Bosch is amazing—better."

What drives the consistent success of Huis Ten Bosch's illuminations? Behind the scenes, the park’s "light producer," Tsujimoto Tsuyoshi, is tirelessly refining every detail, even braving freezing temperatures to test searchlights for the New Year’s countdown event. Tsujimoto, who started as a souvenir shop clerk, took on event planning ten years ago, acquiring electrical qualifications and immersing himself in the art of illumination. "I’m always curious about what catches our guests’ attention," he said.

During an interview, Tsujimoto’s sharp eye for detail was evident as he moved restlessly, even pausing to assess sound issues during a show. "I thought I heard something off. When I returned, it wasn’t a problem after all—probably just a mishearing."

Tsujimoto’s dedication is evident in the park’s innovative illuminations. For instance, one display uses rounded LED lenses to create a perception of varying brightness based on the viewing angle, unlike flat lenses that emit uniform light.

The park’s 60-meter-wide, 20-meter-high LED screen demonstrates how precision transforms illuminations into immersive visuals. Each LED is meticulously aligned to prevent distortions, creating vivid, projection-like effects. "Unless they’re fixed uniformly, it looks off from different angles," Tsujimoto explained. Seasonal and event-specific adjustments keep the displays fresh and engaging. "Since spring, I’ve been experimenting, and as the seasons progress, I keep wanting to enhance things further," Tsujimoto shared.

To improve visitor photography, spotlighting ensures faces remain well-lit even against the bright background. Meanwhile, during the day, the team conceals wiring to maintain the magic. "We match the wire colors with the surroundings. For example, white poles have white wiring for seamless blending," Tsujimoto said. These thoughtful touches underpin Huis Ten Bosch's reputation as the home of Japan’s best illuminations. "I want guests to feel joy and amazement while doing something I enjoy as well," Tsujimoto concluded. Visitors, swaying to music or capturing photos, leave with countless smiles, a testament to the park’s enduring allure.

