Japan's Surfing Olympians Prepare for Paris

Puerto Rico, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - Japan has secured 4 spots for surfing events in this year's Paris Olympics, with the results of the World Surfing Games determining three men and one woman surfer have qualified.

The World Games, considered the world championship of surfing, took place in Puerto Rico and included three male and three female competitors from Japan. Among them, Tokyo Games bronze medalist Yumitsu Tsuzuki was eliminated in the sixth round of the repechage, and Tokyo Games representative Mahina Maeda was defeated in the fourth round of the repechage, with neither securing a spot in the Olympics.

As a result, the only female surfer from Japan to compete in the Paris Olympics will be Shino Matsuda, who has already been confirmed for the team. On the male side, where Japan has three spots, Tokyo Games silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi and Reo Inaba, both already selected for the team, were eliminated in the repechage rounds. Connor O'Leary, who was born in Australia to a Japanese mother and is vying for the remaining Olympic slot, also failed to advance past the fourth round of the repechage, missing out on a direct qualification from this event. The final selection for Japan's remaining male slot, which includes O'Leary, will be determined based on the results of this competition and other criteria.

