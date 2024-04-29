Politics | Apr 29

Japan's Main Opposition CDP Wins 3 By-elections

TOKYO, Apr 29 (NHK) - Three Lower House by-elections were held in Japan on Sunday. Candidates from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party have won all three seats. The results are expected to affect the management of the government led by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

The by-elections were held in constituencies in Tokyo and the prefectures of Shimane and Nagasaki.

In the No.1 district of Shimane, a candidate from the opposition CDP defeated the Liberal Democratic Party.

The election in Tokyo's No.15 district was held after a former state minister of justice resigned over vote-buying allegations. The CDP candidate has won the poll. The LDP did not field a candidate for the seat.

The LDP also didn't contest the No.3 district in Nagasaki Prefecture. The by-election was held because a lawmaker stepped down over a political fundraising scandal.

Here are some reactions from party officials.

CDP President Izumi Kenta said: " The by-elections were a test of political reform. There are many people across Japan who want to express their opinions. If the LDP's plans for political reform don't make progress, we will naturally have to seek a public mandate."

LDP Secretary-General Motegi Toshimitsu said:" We must accept the results. We will try to regain public trust by working tirelessly for reform."

The by-elections are the first since the LDP fundraising scandal became public last fall. Earlier this month, the LDP punished dozens of members who got kickbacks from sales of fundraiser tickets but did not properly declare the revenue.

Aomori Spring Festival Draws 80,000 to Giant Nebuta Parade

Temperatures soared to a summery 24.5C as the "AOMORI Spring Festival" kicked off, featuring a spectacular parade of giant nebuta floats that captivated spectators along the streets.

