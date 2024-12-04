News On Japan
Politics

Tsubasa Party Leader Released on Bail, Denies Election Obstruction Charges

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo District Court has granted bail to Atsuhiko Kurokawa, the leader of 'Tsubasa Party,' and other party members, including Secretary-General Ryosuke Nemoto.

Nemoto, 30, and Hayato Sugita, 39, were released on bail on December 18th.

Both individuals, along with Kurokawa, 46, face charges under the Public Offices Election Act for allegedly obstructing campaign activities by multiple groups during the April by-election for the Tokyo 15th district in the House of Representatives.

Following the initial court hearing last month, Kurokawa's legal team filed a request for bail, which was approved by the Tokyo District Court on December 17th.

The prosecution appealed the decision, but the Tokyo High Court dismissed their objection.

Kurokawa was released on the evening of December 17th.

Bail of 10 million yen was paid for each defendant.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Drug Shortages Worsen as Influenza Surges Across Japan

Influenza cases in Japan have surged since early December, with a sharp increase in patient reports per medical institution. At a Towa Pharmaceutical factory in Yamagata, demand has exceeded supply despite last year’s facility expansion.

Japan Employs AI to Boosts English Skills as Inbound Tourism Booms

Japan has set a new record for inbound tourists, with 33.38 million visitors from January to November this year, surpassing the previous high in 2019. Tokyo’s Asakusa district remains a popular destination, drawing large crowds of international visitors.

Japanese Automakers Set to Merge

Two of Japan’s leading automakers, Honda and Nissan, are reportedly advancing discussions on a management integration. The backdrop to this significant development appears to involve growing competition from China.

Honda Unveils Next-Generation Hybrid Technology

Honda has introduced new hybrid technology that combines an engine and electric motors, as demand for electric vehicles rises in the push toward decarbonization.

Grief and Anxiety Grow After Fatal Kitakyushu Stabbing

The mourning ceremony for 15-year-old Nakashima Saya, who was fatally stabbed at a fast-food restaurant in Kitakyushu City, was held on Tuesday. The attack, which took place four days ago, left Nakashima dead and a male student seriously injured with a deep wound near his waist. Police continue to search for the suspect, who fled the scene immediately after the attack.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Tsubasa Party Leader Released on Bail, Denies Election Obstruction Charges

The Tokyo District Court has granted bail to Atsuhiko Kurokawa, the leader of 'Tsubasa Party,' and other party members, including Secretary-General Ryosuke Nemoto.

Sea Shepherd Founder Released After Denmark Rejects Extradition to Japan

Paul Watson, founder of the anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd, who had been detained in Greenland, a Danish territory, has been released after Danish authorities rejected Japan's extradition request.

Hyogo Governor Saito Under Criminal Investigation

A criminal complaint against Hyogo Governor Saito and a PR firm representative over alleged violations of the Public Offices Election Act has been accepted by investigative authorities, it was revealed.

Japan, UK, Italy Announce New Company for Fighter Jet Program

On December 13th, it was announced that a new joint venture will be established to advance the collaborative development of the next-generation fighter jet involving Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

The Chronic Ills in American Society: The Entanglement of Insurance, Guns and Deep-seated Problems

On December 4th, 2024, Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Health Group, met with misfortune suddenly outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, New York.

Japan's Lower House approves supplementary budget for FY2024

The Lower House of Japan's Diet has passed a supplementary budget bill worth around 91 billion dollars to pay for a new stimulus package. (NHK)

Japan's New Energy Policy Aims to Promote Nuclear

The government is revising its energy policy framework for the first time in three years. Since the Great East Japan Earthquake, the policy has included a commitment to "reduce dependency on nuclear power as much as possible." However, it has been revealed that discussions are underway to remove this wording.

Russian Diplomats in Japan Continue to Evade Parking Fines

The issue of diplomatic vehicles avoiding parking fines in Japan due to diplomatic immunity continues, with Russia reaching a record-high number of violations, accounting for 63% of the total.