Tsubasa Party Leader Released on Bail, Denies Election Obstruction Charges

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo District Court has granted bail to Atsuhiko Kurokawa, the leader of 'Tsubasa Party,' and other party members, including Secretary-General Ryosuke Nemoto.

Nemoto, 30, and Hayato Sugita, 39, were released on bail on December 18th.

Both individuals, along with Kurokawa, 46, face charges under the Public Offices Election Act for allegedly obstructing campaign activities by multiple groups during the April by-election for the Tokyo 15th district in the House of Representatives.

Following the initial court hearing last month, Kurokawa's legal team filed a request for bail, which was approved by the Tokyo District Court on December 17th.

The prosecution appealed the decision, but the Tokyo High Court dismissed their objection.

Kurokawa was released on the evening of December 17th.

Bail of 10 million yen was paid for each defendant.

Source: ANN