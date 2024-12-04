News On Japan
Politics

Sea Shepherd Founder Released After Denmark Rejects Extradition to Japan

Nuuk, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - Paul Watson, founder of the anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd, who had been detained in Greenland, a Danish territory, has been released after Danish authorities rejected Japan's extradition request.

Watson, 74, was taken into custody on July 21st in Greenland under an international warrant issued by Japan. He was accused of instructing his associates in 2010 to obstruct the navigation of Japan's research whaling vessels.

On June 17th, Denmark's Ministry of Justice announced its decision not to approve Japan's request for Watson's extradition. The ministry cited the significant passage of time since the incident, which occurred 14 years ago, and the uncertainty over whether Watson's detention period in Greenland would be subtracted from any potential sentence in Japan.

Following the decision, Watson was released from a prison in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, where he had been held.

Source: ANN

Honda Unveils Next-Generation Hybrid Technology

Honda has introduced new hybrid technology that combines an engine and electric motors, as demand for electric vehicles rises in the push toward decarbonization.

Grief and Anxiety Grow After Fatal Kitakyushu Stabbing

The mourning ceremony for 15-year-old Nakashima Saya, who was fatally stabbed at a fast-food restaurant in Kitakyushu City, was held on Tuesday. The attack, which took place four days ago, left Nakashima dead and a male student seriously injured with a deep wound near his waist. Police continue to search for the suspect, who fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Daughter Comments on Father's Claim of Innocence at First Hearing

A woman who has come forward under her real name to accuse her father of sexual abuse criticized his not guilty plea during the first hearing, stating, "What daughter in the world would accept sexual acts from her father?"

Hyogo Governor Saito Under Criminal Investigation

A criminal complaint against Hyogo Governor Saito and a PR firm representative over alleged violations of the Public Offices Election Act has been accepted by investigative authorities, it was revealed.

Hyogo Governor Saito Under Criminal Investigation

A criminal complaint against Hyogo Governor Saito and a PR firm representative over alleged violations of the Public Offices Election Act has been accepted by investigative authorities, it was revealed.

Japan, UK, Italy Announce New Company for Fighter Jet Program

On December 13th, it was announced that a new joint venture will be established to advance the collaborative development of the next-generation fighter jet involving Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

The Chronic Ills in American Society: The Entanglement of Insurance, Guns and Deep-seated Problems

On December 4th, 2024, Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Health Group, met with misfortune suddenly outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, New York.

Japan's Lower House approves supplementary budget for FY2024

The Lower House of Japan's Diet has passed a supplementary budget bill worth around 91 billion dollars to pay for a new stimulus package. (NHK)

Japan's New Energy Policy Aims to Promote Nuclear

The government is revising its energy policy framework for the first time in three years. Since the Great East Japan Earthquake, the policy has included a commitment to "reduce dependency on nuclear power as much as possible." However, it has been revealed that discussions are underway to remove this wording.

Russian Diplomats in Japan Continue to Evade Parking Fines

The issue of diplomatic vehicles avoiding parking fines in Japan due to diplomatic immunity continues, with Russia reaching a record-high number of violations, accounting for 63% of the total.

Joint poll: Negative views among Chinese toward Japan jump to 87.7%

An annual opinion poll shows that more than 87 percent of Chinese have negative views of Japan, up sharply from last year and the second-highest rate recorded. (NHK)

Complaints filed over Hyogo governor's use of PR firm

Complaints against Hyogo Governor Saito Motohiko and the representative of a PR company have been filed with prosecutors and police in western Japan over a possible violation of the public offices election law. (NHK)