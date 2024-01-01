Lupin-like Stunt Shocks Hokkaido Driver

HOKKAIDO, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - Dramatic dashcam footage of a car driving down an embankment on a country road in Hokkaido has been captured by a passing motorist, reminiscent of a scene from "Lupin."

A thin layer of snow remained on the sides of the road in Shihoro, Hokkaido, when a speeding car appeared from the opposite direction.

Passerby: "Wow! Isn't it stopping? No way, it's going down just like Lupin!"

The car, after swerving out of its lane on a curve and driving in the wrong direction, plunged into the embankment without slowing down. The screen is covered in dust. The rear camera captures the car after it slid down, trying to drive back up onto the road. The driver of the passing car that took the footage stopped to check if there were any injuries.

Video Provider: "Are you alone?"

Driver of the Fallen Car: "Yes."

Video Provider: "Are you hurt?"

Driver of the Fallen Car: "No, I'm fine."

According to the video provider, the driver of the fallen car was unharmed and managed to drive back up the embankment.

Source: ANN