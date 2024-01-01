Nostalgic Cars Assemble for Showa Day

Wakayama, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - On Showa Day, April 29th, a collection of vehicles from the Showa era converged in Wakayama.

At the old Nanki-Shirahama Airport in Shirahama Town, Wakayama Prefecture, a lineup of retro cars was displayed.

Coinciding with Showa Day, the event showcased nostalgic vehicles produced during the Showa era, bringing together approximately 130 cars and motorcycles still in operation from across the country.

Among them was a rare three-wheeled car manufactured in England about 60 years ago.

Source: ABCTVnews