Yokohama to Implement Full Smoking Ban in Parks

YOKOHAMA, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - Yokohama City has compiled a policy proposal to make all of its approximately 2,700 parks, including the prominent tourist attraction Yamashita Park, completely smoke-free starting April next year.

According to the city's proposal, the total smoking ban will apply to all parks managed by the city, which are frequented by many people, including children, such as Yamashita Park and Harbor View Park. The city plans to revise the park ordinance to include "smoking" as a prohibited act, and to implement the total smoking ban from April of the following year. Those who violate the ban could face a penalty fee of up to 50,000 yen.

Currently, Yokohama City has designated smoking prohibition areas in eight locations, including around Yokohama Station and the Minato Mirai district. However, regarding parks, the city had only requested consideration, such as not smoking near children and playground equipment. From October to November last year, the city conducted a pilot test to make five parks, including Yamashita Park, completely smoke-free and surveyed over 2,000 park users. The results showed that many called for stronger measures against secondhand smoke. This month, the city plans to announce the full smoking ban policy proposal and proceed with the necessary procedures for amending the ordinance, including soliciting opinions from the public.

Source: NHK