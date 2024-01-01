How Does an Elderly Man Survive on Meager 45,000 Yen Monthly Pension?

TOKYO, May 03 (News On Japan) - An elderly man, who lost his wife to cancer, survives on a monthly income of only 45,000 yen. We take a close look at his "real life" on the day he receives his pension.

This feature follows a 79-year-old man living alone on a monthly pension of approximately 45,000 yen. His resilience in daily life is fueled by the memory of his wife, who passed away from metastatic cancer one and a half years ago. After wiping away tears and receiving his pension, the man heads out to...

The scene is set near a park in Osaka city where the crew met the widower. When asked about his current age and pension details, he replied, "79 now. The pension? About 45,000 yen a month. That's all the money I have; there’s no other income or savings. I can't work since I was diagnosed with stomach cancer at 62, had a major surgery and had to stop working altogether. At that time, the business I was involved in was failing, and it was decided to close it by the time I was discharged from the hospital."

Despite these hardships, Shimizu managed to sustain his household through a security guard part-time job and by renting out a room in his house, all while being supported tirelessly by his wife, Emiko. "She managed everything, kept all records in a notebook; she was meticulous, unlike me."

Recalling his first impression when meeting his wife, Shimizu shared, "I wasn't much interested at first, but she had this inviting charm. It felt right to be together, and I fell for her at first sight. After our children grew up, we often traveled together, creating lasting memories."

However, last summer, when Emiko felt unwell and visited the hospital, a sudden diagnosis showed she had widespread terminal cancer, with only two months left. "It was tough, but she remained composed, making sure to pass on everything to our daughter."

Emiko passed away peacefully on October 21 last year, at the age of 73. Now, Shimizu lives alone in the house full of memories, trying to cook for himself and spending his bi-monthly pension carefully.

On pension day, his account was credited with two months' worth of pension, totaling 95,000 yen. "What are you going to do now?" asked the staff. "Going shopping," he replied. At the local shopping street, he frequents, Shimizu headed straight for his favorite spots, securing a fresh sea bream and other essentials. Despite the financial constraints, he still enjoys the occasional indulgence, like his favorite strawberries that his wife loved.

Riding his beloved motorcycle, Shimizu then headed to Umeda, Osaka's largest shopping area, possibly to buy something special. Known for his love of boat racing and horse racing, he enjoys these activities without letting them impact his day-to-day life, betting small amounts he can afford. Even if he loses, Shimizu remains cheerful, ready to face whatever comes next, embodying resilience and contentment in his later years.

Source: YOMIURI