STU48's Kokoa Kai Takes on First Swimsuit Challenge

TOKYO, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - STU48 member Kokoa Kai is featured on the cover of the April issue of 'BOMB' magazine, marking her first foray into swimsuit modeling.

Kai Kokoa, a research student seen as a future star, bravely takes on her first swimsuit shoot. She appears in a red checkered bikini and a pink tube top swimsuit, embodying the quintessential idol image reminiscent of AKB48. Additionally, she showcases her rhythmic gymnastics skills, an area she excels in, while donning a chic floral one-piece swimsuit.

