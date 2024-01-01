STU48's Kokoa Kai Takes on First Swimsuit Challenge

TOKYO, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - STU48 member Kokoa Kai is featured on the cover of the April issue of 'BOMB' magazine, marking her first foray into swimsuit modeling.

甲斐心愛／モデルプレス独占カット（提供写真）

Kai Kokoa, a research student seen as a future star, bravely takes on her first swimsuit shoot. She appears in a red checkered bikini and a pink tube top swimsuit, embodying the quintessential idol image reminiscent of AKB48. Additionally, she showcases her rhythmic gymnastics skills, an area she excels in, while donning a chic floral one-piece swimsuit.

Source: MDPR