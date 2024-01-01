Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

MIYAGI, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

In Kesennuma, the tsunami and related disasters claimed the lives of approximately 1,200 people, with over 200 still missing.

Every year, the Kesennuma Mototsuki Surfing Club leads a memorial ceremony at Koizumi Beach, where around 60 people gathered to mourn the victims of the earthquake.

Soichiro Suzuki, Vice President of the Kesennuma Mototsuki Surfing Club, said, "I think it's good to have a time once a year to remember that moment. We do this to create a time for everyone to reflect on the earthquake."

Before the memorial ceremony, a beach cleaning activity was conducted.

Source: ANN