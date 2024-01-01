Society | Mar 11

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

MIYAGI, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

In Kesennuma, the tsunami and related disasters claimed the lives of approximately 1,200 people, with over 200 still missing.

Every year, the Kesennuma Mototsuki Surfing Club leads a memorial ceremony at Koizumi Beach, where around 60 people gathered to mourn the victims of the earthquake.

Soichiro Suzuki, Vice President of the Kesennuma Mototsuki Surfing Club, said, "I think it's good to have a time once a year to remember that moment. We do this to create a time for everyone to reflect on the earthquake."

Before the memorial ceremony, a beach cleaning activity was conducted.

Source: ANN

Decisive Action at Elementary School Saved 90 Lives in Tsunami

On March 10, 13 years ago, no one knew a disaster would strike the next day. Yet, an elementary school held an assembly warning that an earthquake might occur, saving the lives of 90 children.

Rare Sunny Weekend in Tokyo

A high pressure system brought calm weather across Japan on Sunday, with Tokyo experienced its first sunny weekend in a month, drawing crowds to various outdoor events.

Private Rocket Launch Postponed Due to Ship in Safety Zone

The historic launch of a private rocket in southern Japan was postponed Saturday due to a ship remaining in the designated safety zone before take-off.

Japan Moves Toward Joint Custody

The Japanese government has decided to introduce a system of "joint custody" where both parents retain parental rights over their children after divorce, as a key feature of a proposed revision to the Civil Code.

