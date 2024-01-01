Politics | Mar 12

Kishida Calls for Immediate Removal of Seafood Ban

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has emphasized the need for the immediate lifting of import bans on Japanese seafood by China and Russia, following the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Kishida stated, "We cannot accept these regulations that are not based on scientific evidence."

On March 11, marking 13 years since the Great East Japan Earthquake, Prime Minister Kishida addressed the media in Fukushima Prefecture.

Regarding the import bans on Japanese seafood by China and Russia following the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi plant, Kishida said, "We cannot accept these regulations that are not based on scientific evidence. The government will work as one to call for the immediate lifting of such regulations."

On the decommissioning work of the Fukushima Daiichi plant, Kishida noted, "This is a long-term effort unprecedented in the world. Tokyo Electric Power Company must intensively work on preventing the recurrence of troubles and further enhancing safety measures for its completion."

Source: 日テレNEWS

MORE Politics NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Kishida Calls for Immediate Removal of Seafood Ban

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has emphasized the need for the immediate lifting of import bans on Japanese seafood by China and Russia, following the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Gold Rush: Record High Prices Drive Sellers to Pawnshops

With gold prices hitting another record high on Monday, people are flocking to pawnshops across Tokyo.

Tokyo Launches QR Code Payment Rebate Scheme

Tokyo has launched a point rebate program utilizing QR code payments starting from March 11th.

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

Rare Sunny Weekend in Tokyo

A high pressure system brought calm weather across Japan on Sunday, with Tokyo experienced its first sunny weekend in a month, drawing crowds to various outdoor events.

FOLLOW US
         