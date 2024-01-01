Kishida Calls for Immediate Removal of Seafood Ban

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has emphasized the need for the immediate lifting of import bans on Japanese seafood by China and Russia, following the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Kishida stated, "We cannot accept these regulations that are not based on scientific evidence."

On March 11, marking 13 years since the Great East Japan Earthquake, Prime Minister Kishida addressed the media in Fukushima Prefecture.

Regarding the import bans on Japanese seafood by China and Russia following the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi plant, Kishida said, "We cannot accept these regulations that are not based on scientific evidence. The government will work as one to call for the immediate lifting of such regulations."

On the decommissioning work of the Fukushima Daiichi plant, Kishida noted, "This is a long-term effort unprecedented in the world. Tokyo Electric Power Company must intensively work on preventing the recurrence of troubles and further enhancing safety measures for its completion."

Source: 日テレNEWS