Emperor and Empress Congratulate Winners of Prestigious Agriculture Award

TOKYO, Mar 16 (News On Japan) - Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress met with the recipients of the "Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Festival Emperor's Cup," who have made outstanding achievements in the field of agriculture.

Their Majesties met with the recipients of the Emperor's Cup at the Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Festival on Friday afternoon at the Imperial Palace.

The Emperor expressed his appreciation, saying, "I am pleased that you have overcome various difficulties and achieved great results through research and effort, contributing to the development of agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and local communities. Your achievements are an encouragement to those involved in these industries."

Subsequently, Their Majesties listened to explanations from the recipients about their panels and products.

His Majesty asked the representative of a seafood processing company in Himi City, Toyama Prefecture, about recent fish catches, "Do you feel the impact of global warming?" Meanwhile, Her Majesty showed concern for the damage caused by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Source: ANN