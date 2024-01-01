TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - At the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) convention held amidst the political funding scandal, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that the party would take strict measures against the involved members.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: "The LDP must change. We need to regain the trust of the public and move forward with our policies."

The disciplinary actions will be determined based on factors such as the unreported amounts in financial statements, previous positions held, and the extent to which individuals have fulfilled their duty to explain.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi: "Not everyone will be treated the same. We cannot be an organization that is lenient at the top and strict at the bottom."

Secretary-General Motegi emphasized that the party would take prompt and strict action and aims to reach a conclusion quickly.

Meanwhile, some members of the Abe faction are calling for individuals to take responsibility themselves.

LDP Member of the House of Councillors Masatoshi Nishida: "Rather than being disciplined by the party, showing responsibility for one's own actions and decisions is the best way to restore trust among the public."

Source: ANN