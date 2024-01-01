Teachers Learn How to Utilize Generative AI in Schools

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - An event was held where teachers learned how to utilize generative AI in school settings. The event, organized by the group "GUGA," aimed at promoting the use and spread of generative AI, attracted around 40 active teachers.

The quiz creation group "QuizKnock," consisting of University of Tokyo alumni, also participated, addressing tasks that often challenge teachers and experimenting with generative AI's ability to assist.

For example, in seating arrangements, they tested whether the AI could provide practical solutions by considering factors such as students' eyesight and physique.

A teacher from a Tokyo metropolitan elementary school shared, "I was amazed that we could create a story and script for the school festival by just inputting keywords during this session."

A private school teacher expressed interest in collaborating with students, saying, "I am very interested in trying this out with the children, not just among school teachers."

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) issued provisional guidelines last year, and 52 schools nationwide have begun experimenting with the use of generative AI.

Going forward, improving teachers' skills in utilizing AI is seen as a challenge to ensure children are taught the correct usage.

Source: ANN