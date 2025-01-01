News On Japan
AI Recreates Emperor Kangxi's Calligraphy at China Pavilion

Jun 05 (News On Japan) - China's latest robotics technology is drawing attention at the China Pavilion of the Expo, where a cutting-edge robot has made its international debut.

The highlight is a calligraphy robot that uses AI to replicate the handwriting of Kangxi, an emperor of the Qing Dynasty, by repeatedly writing the Chinese character for "fortune" (福). Developed by Chinese tech company iFlytek, the robot’s movements are so precise that every repetition of the character appears identical in stroke and pressure.

The demonstration begins with the robot arm dipping a brush into ink before carefully drawing the chosen character. Its AI system has learned the brushwork patterns of Emperor Kangxi, faithfully reproducing the historical style with remarkable consistency—even subtle traits such as the pressure variation and idiosyncratic flourishes are accurately mimicked. Observers noted that the second rendition of the same character was virtually indistinguishable from the first, as if mechanically copied.

iFlytek, the developer of the AI behind the robot, is a leading Chinese company known for its work in speech and language technology. The AI system used in the calligraphy robot has been trained on vast datasets of visual, audio, and linguistic patterns, placing it among the most advanced globally. The company is also expanding into interactive AI systems capable of multilingual conversations with historical figures, and is considering entry into the Japanese market.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

