Sci-Tech | Mar 19

Japanese Company Pioneers Lunar Oxygen Generator

TOKYO, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - Aiming for future human habitation on the moon, a Japanese private company has announced the world's first initiative to produce hydrogen and oxygen on the lunar surface.

Takasago Thermal Engineering, a leading company in air conditioning systems, is embarking on this unprecedented challenge using a developed device to generate hydrogen and oxygen from water, which is believed to be a potential resource on the moon.

Hydrogen will be used as fuel for rockets, while oxygen will serve as breathable air, with the ultimate goal of enabling long-term human stays on the moon.

The device will be mounted on a lunar lander developed by the space-related company ispace and is scheduled to be launched this winter.

Source: ANN

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Thunderbird Chaos: Foreign Passenger Assaults Conductor Before Last Run

The limited express Thunderbird has completed its last run, but not without controversy, after a foreigner was caught without a proper ticket, leading to a scuffle with the conductor.

Japan Introduces 'DBS' System to Protect Children from Sexual Violence

The Japanese Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill for the "Japanese DBS," which will verify the presence or absence of sexual offense history for individuals working with children.

Japan Battles Fire and Dust Storms

Monday saw the strongest winds of the year blow across Japan, stoking numerous fires, and creating a dust cloud visible from space.

"Raku Raku Yamato" Launches in Kansai, Hokuriku Shinkansen Reaches Tsuruga

The annual March timetable revision for JR has been implemented that includes a new commuter express train coinciding with the opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen extension.

Mourning the Loss of Celebrated Illustrator Mutsumi Inomata

Illustrator Mutsumi Inomata, known for her vivid watercolor paintings of young women with wide, jewel-like eyes, has passed away.

FOLLOW US
         