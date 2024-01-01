Japanese Company Pioneers Lunar Oxygen Generator

TOKYO, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - Aiming for future human habitation on the moon, a Japanese private company has announced the world's first initiative to produce hydrogen and oxygen on the lunar surface.

Takasago Thermal Engineering, a leading company in air conditioning systems, is embarking on this unprecedented challenge using a developed device to generate hydrogen and oxygen from water, which is believed to be a potential resource on the moon.

Hydrogen will be used as fuel for rockets, while oxygen will serve as breathable air, with the ultimate goal of enabling long-term human stays on the moon.

The device will be mounted on a lunar lander developed by the space-related company ispace and is scheduled to be launched this winter.

Source: ANN