Society | Mar 20

Hokusai's Masterpiece Series Fetches over $3.5 million

NEW YORK, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - All 46 prints of Hokusai's "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji" were auctioned off at Christie's on Tuesday, fetching over $3.5 million.

The Great Wave off Kanagawa

The series, by the Japanese ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849), showcases Mount Fuji from various perspectives and in different seasons and weather conditions.

It is extremely rare for all pieces to be auctioned simultaneously, and the series was sold for 3,559,000 dollars, approximately 537 million yen. The seller was a former university professor in the United States, and the buyer has not been disclosed.

"The Great Wave off Kanagawa," the most famous print in the series, fetched $2.76 million at a Christie's auction in March 2023.

Hokusai's ukiyo-e prints are known for sparking the "Japonisme" boom in 19th-century Europe and influencing painters such as Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet.

Source: TBS

MORE Society NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Hokusai's Masterpiece Series Fetches over $3.5 million

All 46 prints of Hokusai's "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji" were auctioned off at Christie's on Tuesday, fetching over $3.5 million.

Princess Aiko Attends Gakushuin University Graduation

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Letters at Gakushuin University on Wednesday morning.

Farewell Colonel Sanders

Osaka's iconic Colonel Sanders statue has been given a final farewell at Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine following his epic journey to the bottom of Dotonbori River and back.

Japan Reports First Human Transmission of Deadly SFTS

For the first time in Japan, human-to-human transmission of the tick-borne infectious disease SFTS (Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) has been confirmed.

Bank of Japan Ends Negative Interest Rates

The Bank of Japan has decided to end the negative interest rate policy introduced in 2016. This marks a significant shift in the massive easing measures, resulting in the first interest rate hike since 2007.

FOLLOW US
         