Yayoi Face Reconstructed from Excavated Skull

Tottori, Mar 21 (News On Japan) - The face of a young boy from the Yayoi period has been reconstructed based on a skull unearthed at an archaeological site.

Tottori Prefecture has spent about two years reconstructing the face of a person based on a skull excavated from the "Aoya Kami-tera-chi Site," a Yayoi period settlement ruin.

The reconstructed face features double eyelids and thick eyebrows, believed to belong to a boy in his early teens.

Three years ago, the prefecture named a reconstructed middle-aged man "Aoya Kami-Teraro," and is now considering soliciting public suggestions for the name of this young boy.

Source: ANN