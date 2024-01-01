Mammoth Tokyo Housing Complex Grapples with Aging Residents

TOKYO, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - Near JR Akabane Station in Tokyo's Kita Ward, the massive Kirigaoka Housing Complex stands as a dense collection of apartment buildings. The area around this huge complex is eerily quiet, with few people passing by.

At its peak, the complex housed 5,000 families across 146 buildings, echoing with the sounds of children playing and brimming with vitality.

However, today, about 60% of its residents are aged 65 and older. With more than half a century behind it, this housing complex has transformed into Tokyo's "marginal village," a term denoting an area predominantly inhabited by the elderly, struggling to survive with limited services.

Source: FNN