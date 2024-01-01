Travel | Mar 23

Popular Factory Tours Free of Charge

TOKYO, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - Facing the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, factory tours are witnessing a resurgence in popularity, drawing families eager to peek behind the scenes of their favorite products.

Among these, the Glico factory tour offers an insider's look into the making of beloved ice cream treats, revealing secrets that delight visitors of all ages.

In Yamanashi Prefecture, the Kikyou Shingen Mochi Factory Theme Park stands out by allowing walk-ins, attracting an impressive 1.6 million visitors annually with its accessible and engaging experience.

Meanwhile, the Ajinomoto factory, known for its 'Hondashi' instant miso soup, educates guests on the meticulous process behind its granulated magic, utilizing three distinct types of bonito flakes for its signature flavor.

This resurgence in factory tour popularity highlights a growing interest in the craftsmanship and innovation behind beloved consumer products.

