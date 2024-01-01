Society | Mar 24

High School Girls Applying Makeup on Train Create "Unique Smell"

TOKYO, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - Commuters on daily train rides are all too familiar with the frustration of encountering poorly mannered high school students.

【電車で化粧をする女子高生たち】周りの人たちが避けていると…車内に”独特な匂い”が広がる！？→直後、女子高生の”ありえない行動”に絶句！！

One story, although fictional, highlights such an experience and has garnered attention for its relatable content.

In this narrative, the protagonist, who takes the same train every day to work, is fed up with the discourteous behavior of some high school students. One day, the protagonist politely asks a male student sitting in the priority seat to offer his seat to a pregnant woman. However, the student blatantly ignores the request and continues to do so even after multiple attempts to engage him.

The next morning, another incident occurs when the protagonist overhears a girl complaining about her eyeliner. Turning towards the voice, it's revealed that a group of female students are applying makeup on the train, much to the dismay of other passengers who seem to be avoiding them. To make matters worse, the girls begin using perfume, filling the compact train car with a mix of scents that leaves the protagonist feeling nauseous.

Readers have expressed their exasperation with such inconsiderate behavior in public spaces. "It's infuriating to see high school students with no regard for those around them... Using perfume on the train is simply rude, and I feel sorry for the protagonist who ended up feeling sick," commented a woman in her 40s. A woman in her 20s reflected, "I think we've all had moments during our student days when we were oblivious to our surroundings... It would be nice if these high school students could be a little more mindful of their manners and the inconvenience they may cause to others."

These sentiments were gathered from actual feedback solicited by the editorial team of "Ai Katsu," a platform that often delves into matters of etiquette and social conduct.

Source: MDPR

