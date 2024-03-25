Imperial Household Agency to Start Sharing Information on Instagram

TOKYO, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Household Agency is set to launch an official Instagram account next month to share information about the activities of the Imperial Family, according to sources close to the matter.

In an effort to enhance its public relations, the Agency hired talent from the private sector and established a new Public Relations Office in April of last year. Alongside revamping the Agency's website, they have been considering the use of social media.

Sources say that by creating an official account on the photo-sharing app Instagram, the Agency will start disseminating information about the Imperial Family's activities starting next month, marking one year since the inauguration of the Public Relations Office. This will be the first time the Imperial Household Agency uses social media for information dissemination.

Initially, they will post images related to the activities and whereabouts of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress. The Agency is also considering expanding the scope of information and utilizing videos in the future.

Source: NHK