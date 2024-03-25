Society | Mar 25

Imperial Household Agency to Start Sharing Information on Instagram

TOKYO, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Household Agency is set to launch an official Instagram account next month to share information about the activities of the Imperial Family, according to sources close to the matter.

In an effort to enhance its public relations, the Agency hired talent from the private sector and established a new Public Relations Office in April of last year. Alongside revamping the Agency's website, they have been considering the use of social media.

Sources say that by creating an official account on the photo-sharing app Instagram, the Agency will start disseminating information about the Imperial Family's activities starting next month, marking one year since the inauguration of the Public Relations Office. This will be the first time the Imperial Household Agency uses social media for information dissemination.

Initially, they will post images related to the activities and whereabouts of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress. The Agency is also considering expanding the scope of information and utilizing videos in the future.

Source: NHK

MORE Society NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Shohei Ohtani's Former Interpreter's Alleged University Graduation Disputed

American media outlets have reported that the university which Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, claimed to have graduated from, has no record of his attendance.

Unprecedented March Downpours in Kyushu Trigger Landslides

Kyushu experienced record-breaking rainfalls on Sunday, triggering landslides and prompting caution against mudslides and rising river levels.

World's Largest Anime Festival Revives Cosplay Parade

The world's largest anime event is being held at Tokyo Big Sight over the weekend, drawing hordes of anime fans, many dressed in cosplay.

Visual Weather Observations to Cease Across Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) will end its practice of visual weather observations across the country, except in Tokyo and Osaka, from March 26.

Textbook Approvals Halted Over Privacy Breach

The screening process for textbooks to be used in junior highs nationwide from April next year has concluded, despite the approval of two textbooks being deferred due to an information leak.

FOLLOW US
         