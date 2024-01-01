News On Japan
Man Arrested for Vandalizing Imperial Palace Restroom

TOKYO, Jan 06 (News On Japan) - A 46-year-old man arrested for vandalizing a restroom inside the Imperial Palace during the New Year's public greeting has been sent to prosecutors, with further investigations underway into graffiti found on a nearby manhole.

The suspect, Daisuke Kobayashi, a landscaping worker, was arrested on January 2nd for vandalism after allegedly scrawling graffiti in a restroom at the Imperial Palace during the New Year's general audience. He was sent to prosecutors on January 4th.

Subsequent interviews revealed that Kobayashi stated, "I came to the palace for the general audience. When I stopped by the restroom, the idea suddenly came to me, and I wrote it."

The restroom in question is located along a path used by visitors attending the public greeting. Additionally, graffiti was found on a nearby manhole, prompting the Imperial Guard to investigate any possible connection between the two incidents.

Source: FNN

