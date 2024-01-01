Japan Approves Export of Next-Generation Fighters to Third Countries

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - In a significant policy shift, the government has decided to allow the export of the next-generation fighter jet, co-developed with Japan, to third countries.

Defense Minister Kihara stated, "By going through a strict decision-making process, we will continue to adhere to the fundamental principles of being a peace-loving nation, in compliance with the United Nations Charter."

This revision specifically targets the next-generation fighter jet aimed for deployment in 2035, and exports will be decided on a case-by-case basis in cabinet meetings.

Furthermore, exports are limited to countries that have signed the "Defense Equipment and Technology Transfer Agreement" and exclude those currently engaged in combat.

Minister Kihara emphasized the significance of this move, noting it could lead to lower procurement costs.

Source: ANN