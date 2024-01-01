Politics | Mar 26

Japan Approves Export of Next-Generation Fighters to Third Countries

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - In a significant policy shift, the government has decided to allow the export of the next-generation fighter jet, co-developed with Japan, to third countries.

Defense Minister Kihara stated, "By going through a strict decision-making process, we will continue to adhere to the fundamental principles of being a peace-loving nation, in compliance with the United Nations Charter."

This revision specifically targets the next-generation fighter jet aimed for deployment in 2035, and exports will be decided on a case-by-case basis in cabinet meetings.

Furthermore, exports are limited to countries that have signed the "Defense Equipment and Technology Transfer Agreement" and exclude those currently engaged in combat.

Minister Kihara emphasized the significance of this move, noting it could lead to lower procurement costs.

Source: ANN

MORE Politics NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Land Prices in Japan Rise for Third Consecutive Year

As of January 1 this year, land prices across Japan have increased for the third consecutive year, with the rate of increase also expanding, indicating a clear recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Cooking with Hydrogen: The Future of Sustainable Dining

A restaurant that cooks with hydrogen, seen as a key to realizing a decarbonized society, has been unveiled in Tokyo, setting a global precedent.

Shohei Ohtani press conference: Dodgers star says he "never bet on baseball or any other sports"

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, whose interpreter was fired amid gambling allegations, told the media at a press conference on Monday that he "never bet on baseball or any other sports." (ABC News)

The Hidden Reasons Behind School Absences

Amid a record high number of elementary and junior high school students not attending school, a survey has revealed a significant gap between the students' self-reported reasons and teachers' perceptions.

The Challenge of Changing Doctors' Long Hours

In an upcoming shift titled "Work Style Reform for Physicians," set to commence next month, a cap on overtime hours will be introduced for doctors. However, there's a catch: hours spent on overnight duty won't be counted as work time, raising questions about the effectiveness of these changes.

FOLLOW US
         