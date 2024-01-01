Society | Apr 13

Japan's Imperial Family Instagram Follows Only Dutch Royals

TOKYO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Household Agency of Japan has recently launched an official Instagram account. What stands out is the single account it chooses to follow.

The account's sole follow is that of the Dutch Royal Family, signifying a unique and special relationship between the two royal houses. This connection underscores the deep bond shared by Empress Masako and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, which extends back to August 2006. At that time, Emperor Naruhito, then Crown Prince, and his family met with members of the Dutch Royal Family. The Netherlands was the first overseas destination visited by Princess Aiko, where she was warmly welcomed.

The Instagram account was inaugurated this month and has already documented these historic ties. It showcased their recent activities, including a second visit to disaster areas affected by an earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture. The Emperor and Empress expressed genuine concern for the victims, a sentiment that resonated deeply with those they visited.

As of 5 PM on Friday, April 12, the Instagram account has garnered 851,800 followers while maintaining its exclusive following of the Dutch Royal Household. This digital interaction is a modern reflection of the longstanding relationship, which includes Queen Maxima's visit to Japan in October 2014. This visit marked Princess Aiko's first attendance at a state banquet in 11 years, highlighting the ongoing personal and diplomatic ties.

Empress Masako and Queen Maxima, both of whom have had careers before their royal engagements -- Masako as a diplomat and Maxima in banking -- share this unique professional background that has perhaps fortified their bond over the years.

Source: ANN

