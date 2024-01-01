Sci-Tech | Apr 16

Bears Added to Designated Management Wildlife List

TOKYO, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - Following a record year of bear attacks on humans, the Ministry of the Environment has added bears to the list of "Designated Management Wildlife," which qualifies for national support in capturing these animals.

According to the Ministry, last fiscal year saw 219 people, including six fatalities, fall victim to bear attacks across Japan—marking the worst year since records began in 2006.

In response to this crisis, the Ministry announced today that bears would be added to the list of "Designated Management Wildlife" in regions excluding Shikoku, where there is a risk of extinction.

Previously, sika deer and wild boars were designated under this category, with the national government providing financial support to local governments for capture and research costs.

Environment Minister Ito expressed a commitment to finalize the specifics of the grants to local governments in time for autumn, when bear incidents tend to increase.

Source: TBS

