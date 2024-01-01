One Victim Identified in Gruesome Tochigi Discovery

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - One of the two charred bodies found on a riverbank in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, has been identified as a 55-year-old man.

On Tuesday morning, a local man reported seeing something resembling a burning mannequin on the riverbank in Iwao, Nasu Town.

At the scene, two burnt bodies were discovered. Police have classified the case as a corpse abandonment incident and have established an investigative headquarters to probe further.

According to the police, one of the victims has been identified as Ryutaro Takarajima, a resident registered in Taito Ward, Tokyo.

Both his residence and occupation remain unknown.

The forest association, to which the man who reported the incident belongs, stated that both bodies were bound by the hands, and their faces were wrapped with adhesive tape.

Police are urgently working to identify the second victim.

